A chaotic finish capped off the first of two TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School races at Watkins Glen International. The No. 30 BMW M2 CS Cup driven by Steve Streimer for Hard Motorsport took the lead in the closing moments of the race, passing the No. 5 BMW M2 CS Cup of Roy Block, who would go on to finish second in the TCX class. The No. 81 BMW of Jacob Ruud finished fourth after leading the majority of the race and suffering a punctured tire with just minutes remaining.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO