Who knows who will get the most reps at quarterback this week on Arizona's roster as they've played three different guys in three games, and I think the Oregon Duck defense will feast on those issues. Their talent drain on both sides of the football, in particular in the trenches is also going to be a key area the Ducks will also exploit. The Wildcats are just not even close to the same level of talent on paper as the Ducks. Arizona has just four four-star recruits on its roster and the Ducks have more five-stars on its roster than Arizona's four-stars. That's a massive talent gap.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO