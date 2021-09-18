CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reconsider the Gen. Milley Scandal

Fort Bend Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was so worried then-President Donald Trump might launch a surprise attack against China that he reached out to his Chinese counterpart and assured General Li Zuocheng that Milley would preemptively warn China. That, at least, is the salacious allegation in the new book, "Peril," co-written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Cleveland.com

Gen Milley China call patriotic, coup memo not: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley’s call to China assuring them the U.S. would not be bombing the country as part of a ‘wag the dog’ scheme by then President Trump, followed protocol, was justified and patriotic. What’s truly treasonous, are attempts by Trump, his lawyers and supporters to overturn the legitimate 2020 presidential election results, U.S. Constitution, fair voting and democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

How strong is the case against Gen. Mark Milley?

"War is too important to be left to the generals." Georges Clemenceau, French prime minister during World War I. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a barrel-chested former Green Beret who has fought in five wars over four decades, considers himself a patriot, whose allegiance, he has said more than once, is not to any individual, not to a "king or queen, tyrant or a dictator," but to the U.S. Constitution.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump presidency’s final days: ‘Some serious dictator energy’

Stephen Colbert offered a final preview of a new, chilling tell-all on the final days of the Trump presidency on Tuesday evening, with guests Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The two Washington Post journalists’ book, Peril, details events in the White House between the 2020 election and the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “After reading the book, I think the title isn’t strong enough. I suggest renaming it ‘AAAAGGH!’” said Colbert.
POTUS
State
Washington State
Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
NPR

'Peril' Co-Author Robert Costa Describes The Fraught Transition From Trump To Biden

A new book explores the fraught transition between President Trump and President Biden. The book on two presidents comes from two Washington Post reporters, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It made news about the president's top military adviser, as we heard last week. After the attack on the Capitol in January, General Mark Milley called his counterpart in China to say that he need not worry about a U.S. attack. Milley also told U.S. officers to follow procedure if they received a sudden order to use nuclear weapons. Milley has said he followed his constitutional role, by the way, and he accurately says that U.S. officers call their foreign counterparts all the time.
POTUS
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandGen. Milley's China debacle, and how Trump revealed the cracks in an antiquated system

Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation — or the resignation — of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following revelations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” The authors describe Milley's increasing alarm over then-President Donald Trump’s mental stability. According to the book, Milley believed Trump might precipitate a nuclear conflict to remain in office after the 2020 election, concern that resulted in actions that are perhaps unparalleled.
POTUS
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Rumsfeld
Person
Erick Erickson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
New York Post

Trump official says Gen. Milley overstepping was a regular thing

A former assistant secretary of the Army in the Trump administration says Gen. Mark Milley repeatedly overstepped his authority and undercut potential orders from the former commander-in-chief. The accusations come as Washington Post staffers reveal in a new book that Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, huddled with...
POTUS
New York Post

General Milley told Trump the George Floyd protests were no big deal

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley dismissed the George Floyd riots as “penny packet protests” — insisting they weren’t an insurrection because the mobs only “used spray paint,” according to a new book. The under-fire general — accused of going behind President Donald Trump’s back to contact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Did Gen. Milley Commit Treason Or Was He Doing His Job?

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley has been under fire after allegations included in the new unreleased book “Peril” co-authored by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The authors say Gen. Milley made two secret phone calls to his Chinese counterpart behind then-President Trump’s back, because of fears the former President might start a war with China. Many critics, including former President Trump and the GOP are calling for Milley to resign, saying what he did was “treasonous.” FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst, and retired 4 star general, General Jack Keane joins to defend General Milley and explain why his actions were not “treasonous,” despite what’s being reported.
MILITARY

