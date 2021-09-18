Rams’ Donald turns 30, closes in on more records
THOUSAND OAKS — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.www.avpress.com
