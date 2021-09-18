Rams’ Donald turns 30, closes in on more records

Going into Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, things started to feel like they really could be all too comfortable for the Los Angeles Rams in their first home game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. After watching the rest of the NFC West get relatively comfortable wins on the NFL’s opening Sunday morning of 2021, anything less than domination of an Andy Dalton-led offense by the reigning number one defense and a braggadocios performance by Mr. Twofirstround Picks Plusgoff would have felt underwhelming in comparison.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO