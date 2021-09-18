CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams’ Donald turns 30, closes in on more records

By GREG BEACHAM Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.

Rams DT Aaron Donald Says he Feels Smarter Entering age 30 Season

The Los Angeles Rams star pass-rusher Aaron Donald has recked havoc year in and year out ever since he broke into the NFL in 2014. Donald has been named a six-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and the 2018 sack leader. But will this season be any different?
Matthew Stafford is everything and more in Rams’ Week 1 win over the Bears

Going into Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, things started to feel like they really could be all too comfortable for the Los Angeles Rams in their first home game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. After watching the rest of the NFC West get relatively comfortable wins on the NFL’s opening Sunday morning of 2021, anything less than domination of an Andy Dalton-led offense by the reigning number one defense and a braggadocios performance by Mr. Twofirstround Picks Plusgoff would have felt underwhelming in comparison.
Betting the Bears at Rams odds, total, survivor picks and more

Another season is here and more and more states now have legalized sports betting, so maybe there’s a few new casual sports bettors out there joining us for the first time. Or you’re a returning degenerate... Anyways, always bet responsibly and remember we’re all just here to have fun and not we’re not giving any actual professional advice.
Rams vs. Colts odds: How to bet, picks, more

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Los Angeles easily dispersed Chicago in their season opener Sunday night, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way. Stafford threw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with a career-best 156.1 passer rating.
Bears vs. Rams Week 1 prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams will clash in primetime on Sunday Night Football. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Bears-Rams prediction and pick based on Bears Rams odds. The Bears enter this game as one of the most intriguing teams in football....
Bears vs Rams: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears lost a lopsided game to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-14, and it was a game that exposed all of the Bears’ issues. Their sketchy secondary allowed L.A.’s Matthew Stafford to complete 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 321 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 156.1. They featured a quick strike passing offense much of the time, so the Bears’ pass rush was mostly ineffective.
Aaron Donald and the Rams are built to win now

Aaron Donald had fun after Rams practice one day this week, listing the ways he seems to be defying the passage of time. Aches and pains do last longer now, the defensive tackle admitted. But he feels good, he said. Strong, fast, explosive. Smarter, more instinctive. “I feel like I...
Mack signed with 49ers despite having to face Rams' Donald

The 49ers have an Aaron Donald problem, both on and off the field. When San Francisco's offense isn't working hard to fend off the four-time Defensive Player of the Year on the field, his presence looms large off the field. 49ers center Alex Mack signed with the team this offseason,...
Rams' botched punt snap turns into Colts' touchdown

He’s supposed to be the personal protector, not the punt-snap deflector. The Los Angeles Rams’ offense stalled big time in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Three straight three-and-outs and a 17-6 lead was suddenly a tenuous 17-14 advantage. The Rams have one of the best punters...
Colts all-pro Quenton Nelson speaks on matchup against Aaron Donald, Rams

Often times in the NFL the highlighted matchups include two star quarterbacks or a top tier wideout going up against a top tier cornerback. In Week 2, one of the premier matchups will feature NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts against three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams DT Aaron Donald Could set a new Franchise Record on Sunday vs. Colts

Ever since defensive tackle Aaron Donald made his NFL debut in 2014, he's never been short of bringing down opposing quarterbacks for sacks. Donald has logged 86.5 sacks throughout his eight-year career. And most notably, Donald is just one sack shy of tying the organization's franchise sack leader – a record held by Leonard Little, who played for the Rams from 1998-09.
Colts PFF Grades vs. Rams: Better Effort Brings More Acknowledgement

It was another loss for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, who have not only dug themselves an 0-2 hole but have done it the whole time at home from Lucas Oil Stadium. They fell 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams, who were expected to win the game all along. The Colts had every opportunity (until the last two minutes) to win the ballgame, but the Rams were able to continue fending them off.
Sean McVay Names 1 Player Rams Need To Get More Involved

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense has looked great through the first two weeks of the season, but head coach Sean McVay seems quite disappointed with the way he has utilized one particular player. While speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, McVay revealed that he would like to get veteran...
