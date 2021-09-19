Oprah Winfrey: ‘I worry about where we are as a country’

Oprah Winfrey is a woman who needs no introduction. She has been in the game for the longest of times. None knows this too well than a fellow icon, Will Smith, who, in conversation with Steven Colbert, put Oprah’s influence into perspective. In an interview following the reveal of sound stages at the Tyler Perry Studios, Smith said: “ Oprah got the big stage at the end. That’s the one. The Oprah Winfrey Sound Stage. She’s Oprah, you know. Cause I was happy with mine [sound stage], you know. Then I saw Oprah’s…And you know what’s interesting about Oprah? Oprah has been famous so long, that whoever is there when Oprah is there, you’re her assistant. You just have to help Oprah. Like, Oprah will just start walking, and you feel like you have to assist… I’ve seen Barack [Obama] get Oprah something to eat.” From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s description of ‘the Oprah effect,’ no introduction would do justice to Ms. Winfrey’s journey other than her own. The summation of Oprah’s legacy can only be done in her own words, through a letter she wrote to her 20-year-old self, as part of CBS’s Award-winning series, Note to Self:

