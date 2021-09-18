CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

As One Commercial Space Mission Ends, Another Readies for Launch–With a Movie Crew

spacepolicyonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour non-professional astronauts splashed down in the Atlantic ocean this evening almost exactly three days after they blasted off on the first all-commercial orbital space mission. Jared Isaacman and his Inspiration4 companions are not the first “ordinary people” in space. Russia opened the door to private astronauts decades ago and is getting ready for another milestone — sending a film director and actress to shoot scenes in space next month.

spacepolicyonline.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Three Big Marsquakes

The lander cleared enough dust from one solar panel to keep its seismometer on through the summer, allowing scientists to study the three biggest quakes they’ve seen on Mars. On September 18, NASA’s InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

SpaceX Starship: This new hurdle stands between Musk and his Mars City

SpaceX’s rocket launch facility is taking shape — but perhaps not fast enough for the company’s most ambitious goals. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration announced it sought public input on SpaceX’s proposed Starship and Super Heavy rocket program. SpaceX designed the under-development rocket to send up to 100 people or 100 tons into space at a time and possibly to send the first humans to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Rocket Lab and JAXA team to launch space debris removal mission

Private aerospace company Rocket Lab has announced plans to launch a space debris removal demonstration mission on behalf of Japan’s space agency JAXA. The launch will involve Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket and Astroscale Japan’s Active Debris Removal satellite. JAXA selected the technology demonstration as part of its first phase Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration Project.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SpaceNews.com

Next commercial Falcon Heavy mission to launch debut Astranis satellite

TAMPA, Fla. — Astranis said Sept. 23 that SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket will launch its first commercial satellite in a direct-inject mission to geostationary orbit (GEO) in spring 2022. The San Francisco-based startup, which is building and operating the Arcturus satellite for U.S.-based telco Pacific Dataport Inc (PDI), previously picked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX crewmember has colorful response to first view of Earth

A new video shared by SpaceX’s first all-civilian crew captures their look of awe as they peer out of the spacecraft’s cupola for the first time to see the magnificent sight of Earth 357 miles (575 kilometers) below. Tweeted by crewmate Dr. Sian Proctor and retweeted by SpaceX CEO Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
spacepolicyonline.com

NASA Splits Human Spaceflight Directorate Into Two

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today that he is dividing responsibility for the human spaceflight program into two. One Mission Directorate will focus on space operations and the other on develoing systems for exploring the Moon and Mars. It is a return to the NASA organization prior to 2011, but the decision caught the space community by surprise, prompting speculation about motives that might be in play.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Shuttle#Axiom Space#Spacex#Inspiration4x#Medical#The Mission Specialist#Mission Pilot#Time#Soviet#Russian#Iss#Soyuz
theredstonerocket.com

Crew rotation missions to Space Station planned

NASA and SpaceX are continuing plans to launch Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station as early as Oct. 31, and targeting the return home of Crew-2 astronauts in the early-to-mid November timeframe. Crew-3 will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on an American rocket and spacecraft from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
thedrive

Our Best Look Yet At 'Rapid Dragon' Cargo Plane-Launched Stealth Cruise Missiles In Action

The concept of arming airlifters with cruise missiles is evolving quickly, which is a big deal for the Air Force, and possibly other air arms as well. The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin have provided new looks and additional insights into a recent full demonstration of the Rapid Dragon air-launched palletized munitions concept. On this occasion, surrogate weapons were delivered from the cargo holds of a C-17A Globemaster III airlifter and an EC-130J Super J, a psychological warfare platform based on the classic Hercules transport. The development reinforces the swift pace established by this program, which 10 months ago existed only in concept form and is managed by the Air Force’s Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE). Its implications could extend beyond the United States as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy