If you happen to see a girl holding a small black lunch bag power walking across the quad because someone thought it was a good idea to schedule classes 10 minutes apart, it’s probably me. That lunch bag is filled with snacks from Trader Joe’s (best grocery store, sorry Wegmans) to hold me over until I have to begrudgingly head to one of the dining halls out of sheer hunger. Most of the time I head to Douglass (unless it’s the weekend) because they change up the menu somewhat in comparison to Danforth. I know a lot of people like the Pit, but everything there other than Rocky’s has disappointed me. I went to Roots and Shoots once, but it’s currently closed for forever, which is a damn shame because it was actually really good.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO