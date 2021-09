Crystal Lake South isn't used to being the team everyone else is chasing, but the Gators are starting to like it how it feels. Prairie Ridge was the latest opponent to give South its best shot when the crosstown rivals met Thursday. The Gators, like they have all season, found their way past another hungry opponent, this time with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-22 comeback win on the road to keep their undefeated season alive.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO