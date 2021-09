I don’t like shrimp because I tell people they are insects. But I do like ceviche. So mine is a shallow emotional reason for not eating shrimp. It turns out maybe we should learn to like eating insects because it may be the only way we can feed ourselves in the future. Protein malnutrition affects over a billion people alive today. Insects are made of very nutritious proteins. Raising insects to eat would be vastly more economical and eco friendly than the animals and even plants that we eat now. Raising insects uses less water, less energy and less real estate and produces way less green house gas. Insects have the same amount of protein as beef: fried grasshoppers have three times as much. (1) Since they are cold blooded, they are four times as efficient in turning grass into protein.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO