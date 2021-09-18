CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Mississippi State screwed by refs on Memphis punt return for touchdown

By Larry Brown
 6 days ago
Look hard, because you won’t find a team that got screwed by officials more than Mississippi State was on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing Memphis 21-17 with just under six minutes remaining in their game. Mississippi State lined up to punt and boomed one over the Tigers punt returner’s head. Mississippi State saved the ball from going into the end zone and downed the punt inside the eight.

