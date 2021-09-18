PSU volleyball tops MSSU

The Missouri Southern volleyball team had four players log double-digit kills but fell 3-1 to Pittsburg State on Saturday at Robert Ellis Young Gym.

Southern (3-7, 0-2 MIAA) opened with a 25-17 win in the opening set before PSU (8-2, 2-0) claimed consecutive set wins of 25-23, 26-15 and 25-23.

The Lions got 12 kills apiece from Armyni Perales and Bonnie Hegarty while CC Pollard and Amelia Neels both added 11 kills. Sophie Mader dished out 42 assists and had 10 digs. Brooklynn McCain chipped in 12 digs.

The Lions hit .338 as a team.

The Gorillas had three players record double-digit kills in Hope White (16), Meg Auten (16) and Claire Sandvig. Brianna Richard had 47 assists.

The first set featured seven ties and three lead changes with the majority happening in the first ten points. The Lions held an 11-8 lead at the midway point to force a PSU timeout. The Southern lead grew to 19-14 to force another Gorilla timeout before the Lions went on to take the opener 25-17.

The second set saw six ties and no lead changes as the Gorillas evened up the match score. PSU also led from start to finish in the third set to take its first lead of the night at 2-1.

Southern trailed the Gorillas by as many as six points in the fourth set and ultimately clawed its way back to tie the score at 23 late. However, PSU scored the final two points to take the match.

The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday night when when they head to Springfield to take on Drury.

Pittsburg State travels to St. Joseph, Mo., to take on Missouri Western on Friday.