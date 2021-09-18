Crowd fans Flames to 9-0 win over Crimson Hawks in season opener
Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty, and there was plenty of it in the LaHaye Ice Center on Friday night as the Flames’ ACHA Division I men’s hockey team made its 2021-22 season debut against Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Inspired by a lively student body crowd, Liberty scored three goals in the first period, added two in the second stanza, and finished with a four-goal flurry late in the third frame of a 9-0 triumph.www.liberty.edu
