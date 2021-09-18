Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, 44, signs one-year deal with Islanders, team that drafted him

The start of NHL training camps are here and we are only a few weeks now from the start of the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season. Preseason action begins this upcoming weekend. Not to mention prospect tournaments have been going on as well. With that being said there were some notable players yet to be signed but finally did prior to the start of training. Let us dive into the news and notes version of the NHL Notebook featuring Kirill Kaprizov getting paid, Zdeno Chara heads back to where it started, Elvis Merzlikins has a long-term gig, Zach Parise finally signs, and much more.

