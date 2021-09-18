Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, 44, signs one-year deal with Islanders, team that drafted him
NEW YORK — Zdeno Chara never planned to finish where he started. But, two decades later, the 6-9, 44-year-old defenseman is thrilled to be rejoining the Islanders. "Well, it’s kind of a full circle," Chara said Saturday on a Zoom teleconference to announce his one-year deal. "Who would know that this would work out the way it did after 20 some years, but I’m certainly very honored and humbled to be an Islander again."www.newsbug.info
