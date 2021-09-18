Joe Fincham – Wittenberg Football

Kiwanian Dennis Roark introduced our Speaker, Wittenberg Football Coach Joe Fincham. Joe Fincham has been the Wittenberg Footbal Coach since 1996 having been the Offensive Line Coach for Wittenberg from 1991 to 1995. He has coached 11 All American football payers at Wittenberg incuding Xan Smith, son of Lynda and Nelson Ted Smith selected in 1997. He is the winningest coach with a record of 217 wins and 48 losses ror an 82% winning record. Joe is from Williamstown West Virginia who played as a 4 year letterman at Ohio University gratuating in 1988 as a Captain of the team.