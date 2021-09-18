CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama escapes “The Swamp” in a classic against Florida

By Patrick Dowd
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a decade since the last time the two schools faced off, college football fans were given a classic from Gainesville, FL. Alabama came out of the gates firing in the first quarter against Florida, scoring 21 points in the opening minutes of the game. But things changed quickly as the Gator defense sealed its jaw around the young Crimson Tide offense and with the help from its crowd brought its momentum to a halt.

