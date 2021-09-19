CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGVN Investor News: Rosen, Top Ranked Investor Counsel, Encourages Longeveron Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - LGVN

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Longeveron securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and/or during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Longeveron class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2157.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the Offering documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lomecel-B, a cell-based therapy product which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from the bone marrow of young healthy adult donors, was not as effective in treating aging frailty as defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, Lomecel-B's clinical and commercial prospects with respect to aging frailty were overstated; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Longeveron's financial and business prospects were also overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Longeveron class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2157.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lgvn-investor-news-rosen-top-ranked-investor-counsel-encourages-longeveron-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--lgvn-301379933.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

