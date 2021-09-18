CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks rule out WR Dee Eskridge, elevate DT Robert Nkemdiche from practice squad

 6 days ago
The Seahawks have ruled out rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge for tomorrow’s home opener against the Titans. Eskridge suffered a concussion in the season opener against the Colts and did not practice this week. He had been listed as doubtful to play.

Taking his place on the 53-man roster will be defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who has been elevated from the practice squad.

Nkemdiche is a former first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016 who’s had trouble finding his footing in the NFL. He has only started six of the 29 regular season games he’s played in. Nkemdiche suffered a torn ACL in 2019 and was not on a roster last year.

This news could be related to the Seahawks’ injury report, which indicates the interior of their defensive line could be a bit thin on Sunday. Nose tackle Bryan Mone was limited at practice all this week with an elbow injury and is listed as questionable. Poona Ford (shoulder) was also limited at one point, so he may not be 100%.

