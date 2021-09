Howie Dallmar was one of only four players to total more than 100 assists in 1946-47, the first season of the National Basketball Association (actually, the league was called the Basketball Association of America back then; it would not become the NBA until 1949, after it absorbed the final teams from the rival National Basketball League). It was a basket by the 6-foot-4 guard, and not an assist, that would prove decisive in clinching the league's first championship for the Philadelphia Warriors.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO