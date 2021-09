FREMONT – The Fremont Bergan Invite was held on Sept. 9 at Camp Calvin Crest near Fremont. Competing at the meet from the area were Yutan, East Butler and Cedar Bluffs. In the varsity race, the Chieftains were fourth with 37 points and the Tigers got seventh with 62 points. On the girl’s side, East Butler was the only area school who fielded a team and they got fourth with 29 points.