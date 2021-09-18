Doug Segrest: Tide survives in The Swamp, but Florida exposes a vulnerable No. 1 team
On the way to another ho-hum Alabama rout, 11th-ranked Florida seized the momentum and threatened to send a seismic wave through the world of college football. Down 18 points in the first quarter, the Gators flipped the script. For the next 26 minutes, the Gators dominated with a balanced offense, while limiting the potent Alabama attack to 10 snaps and three straight three-and-outs.www.republic-online.com
Comments / 0