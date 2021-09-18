CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Doug Segrest: Tide survives in The Swamp, but Florida exposes a vulnerable No. 1 team

By Doug Segrest/Special to The Star
 5 days ago

On the way to another ho-hum Alabama rout, 11th-ranked Florida seized the momentum and threatened to send a seismic wave through the world of college football. Down 18 points in the first quarter, the Gators flipped the script. For the next 26 minutes, the Gators dominated with a balanced offense, while limiting the potent Alabama attack to 10 snaps and three straight three-and-outs.

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Herschel Walker prepared to fight for Reggie Bush

Herschel Walker has Reggie Bush’s back. In an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, the Georgia legend spoke about his belief that Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back. “I enjoyed watching Reggie a great deal, and I’ll tell you what – I’m a big fan of Reggie Bush,” said Walker. “I’ve been saying I think Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: DJ Uiagalelei needs reps to settle into Tigers offense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has faith in Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but believes the first-year starter needs reps to get settled. “DJ’s still, people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for however many yards, it was just like no problem, put DJ in,” Herbstreit said. “And I think it was a reality check on he is still a young kid. His future is bright but give him a chance to kind of get settled in and kind of get some reps like any human being needs. Can’t wait to see where he is mid-season in the ACC and where the whole [Clemson] offense is.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anniston Star

Doug Segrest: Penn State holds off Auburn twice in the final minutes

Auburn ventured into the heart of the Valley, in white-out conditions, looking to grab the attention of the college football world. In a game that would show how far No. 22 Auburn has come in Bryan Harsin’s first season as coach, the Tigers proved they were new-and-improved, and good enough to go toe-to-toe on the road with a Top 10 foe.
AUBURN, AL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gators take on Alabama Crimson Tide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The last time Florida beat Alabama, Tim Tebow was the Gators’ quarterback and the team was on its way to a second national title under coach Urban Meyer. Tebow is now retired and Meyer is coaching in the NFL. So, yes, it’s been a while. The top-ranked...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Tide ready for challenge that lies in "The Swamp"

It's been 10 years since Nick Saban took his Alabama Crimson Tide into the Swamp , the nickname for the Florida Gators' home stadium. The Tide got an easy 38-10 win. It was a step in the "process" of Saban leading the Tide to National Championship #2 in his tenure at Alabama. The Tide was ranked third at the time. Florida wasn't horrible. In fact, the Gators were ranked 12th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Daily

Column: Gators expose vulnerable No. 1 Crimson Tide

On the way to another ho-hum Alabama rout, 11th-ranked Florida seized the momentum and threatened to send a seismic wave through the world of college football. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
COLLEGE SPORTS

