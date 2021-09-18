Discipline gives Marshall the edge against Waterloo

The football rivalry between the undefeated Marshall Cardinals and the 3-1 Waterloo Pirates didn’t disappoint Friday, Sept. 17 at Marshall High School. Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell has done an outstanding job turning the program around. Heading into the game, Waterloo had beaten Marshall just twice since 2010. Despite the progress Waterloo has made, Marshall kept its dominance of the series up with a 15-14 victory in a thriller.