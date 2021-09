Sept. 23, 1946, in The Star: The baseball season is over in Anniston, having come to a glorious end Saturday night with the Rams' ten-inning victory over Vicksburg to capture the Southeastern League playoff championship. It had been hoped that winners of the Southeastern League playoff would meet winners of the Tri-State postseason series, but that plan fell through yesterday when representatives of contestants in that league — specifically Charlotte and Knoxville — advised concerned parties that their baseball parks had been leased for football, and were thus unavailable.

