Led by Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley scores 37 unanswered points to defeat Northern Cambria

Northern Cambria’s Cody Dumm (right) tracks down Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent along the sideline during their game at Tom Yewcic Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Conemaugh Valley High School. Bob Leslie For The Tribune-Democrat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley shook off a 14-point second-quarter deficit and stormed back with six unanswered touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays earned their first win of the year with a 37-14 triumph over visiting Northern Cambria at Tom Yewcic Stadium.

Conemaugh Valley (1-2) bounced back from a pair of losses and a COVID-19-related cancellation thanks to a stellar effort by senior running back Logan Kent and a defense that throttled the Colts (0-4) in the second half.

Kent rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries to pace an offense that generated 366 of 400 total yards on the ground.

“We saw that we were wearing them down, and the heat was getting to them,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Our line was coming off the ball strong and we were able to get some big runs.”

“We knew what they were going to do and just couldn’t stop it,” said Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty. “They got control of the line of scrimmage.”

That control extended to the other side of the ball as well, with the Blue Jays limiting the Colts to just 44 yards and no points over the final two quarters.

“They were trying to work the edges, and once we caught on to what they were doing, we shut it down,” said Coach Kent.

Northern Cambria capitalized on a defensive stand of its own on the game’s opening drive. The Colts stopped the Blue Jays on downs at the Northern Cambria 36, and after a pair of first downs, Peyton Myers found a hole and took it 38 yards to put his team on the board. Trey Pershing’s extra point made it 7-0 at the 3:41 mark.

The momentum continued in the Colts’ favor on the ensuing kickoff as a line-drive squib kick was mishandled by the Blue Jays and recovered by Northern Cambria at the Valley 48.

The Colts subsequently faced fourth-and-10 at the Blue Jay 38, and Owen Bougher found Ty Dumm open over the middle for a score on the second play of the second quarter to take what appeared to be a commanding two-touchdown lead.

A 20-yard bolt by Kent and an 18-yard run by Nick Heltzel set up Kent’s 19-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession that pulled the Blue Jays within 14-6, and after a Colts’ three-and-out, Nick Heltzel’s 32-yard run was followed one play later by Kent’s 17-yard scoring run that saw him spin away and shed multiple defenders to cut the deficit to two with 5:45 left in the half.

The Colts threatened to expand their lead before the break, but the Blue Jays stopped them on downs at the Valley 9 with just 15 seconds left in the half to keep the margin at 14-12.

Conemaugh Valley quickly turned the game around to open the third. After a Colts’ three-and-out, Nick Heltzel’s 53-yard return of the ensuing punt and a personal foul penalty added onto the end of the play set the Blue Jays in prime field position at the Northern Cambria 14. Kent took it in on the next play to put his team in the lead.

A 35-yard return of the ensuing kickoff by Myers gave the Colts a short field at the Valley 35, but the Blue Jay defense again turned back the threat with a fourth-down stop at the 18.

Two plays later, Kent turned the corner and sprinted 85 yards to the end zone to open up a 24-14 lead.

Kent’s third score of the quarter and fifth of the game came at the 2:20 mark as his 40-yard dash to paydirt gave the Blue Jays a 17-point cushion heading into the final period.

“It looks like I scored all those touchdowns myself, but my line up front put in so much work in the weight room and with our coaches,” Logan Kent said. “They opened the way for me.”

Quarterback Noah Heltzel scampered into the end zone on a 23-yard keeper with just over three minutes left in the game to set the eventual final.

The Colts host United on Friday, while Portage travels to Conemaugh Valley on Sept. 25.