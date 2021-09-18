CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mizzou vs. Southeast Missouri: Five things to watch

By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Can Wilks reverse the defense’s troubling trends?. It’s been a rough start to Steve Wilks’ first season as Missouri’s defensive coordinator. That’s putting it lightly. The Tigers are last among all Power 5 Conference teams in yards allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per game. MU’s saving grace has been an inconsistent but occasionally effective pass rush and some timely takeaways. Wilks will switch up his routine this week and call the game from the coaches’ booth rather than the sideline. Will that be enough to repair a disastrous rush defense?

