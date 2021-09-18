CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern. Arkansas all but clinched the win on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead. Georgia Southern’s touchdown came on a 76-yard run by quarterback Justin Tomlin. Tomlin was 11-of-23 passing for another 65 yards.

