CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's place Daulton Jefferies on 10-day IL, return James Kaprielian to rotation

By TC Zencka
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CUCp_0c0ZLYNm00
Daulton Jefferies has hit the IL with an elbow issue. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s placed righty Daulton Jefferies on the 10-day injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis and recalled southpaw Sam Moll to claim his roster spot, per the team. Jefferies was supposed to start Saturday, but the injury unfortunately delays his joining the rotation.

James Kaprielian, who was demoted to the bullpen in favor of Jefferies, will now step back into the rotation for his regular turn on the bump. Kaprielian will presumably need to turn around his performance quickly in order to make the most out of this second chance. The Athletics hopes that Chris Bassitt will be back in the rotation shortly, which could again send Kaprielian to the pen.

Kaprielian’s overall numbers this season are decent: He’s posted 1.3 rWAR/1.0 fWAR over 20 starts totaling 105 1/3 innings. Those numbers with his 4.02 ERA/4.46 FIP make for a serviceable rotation arm, if not one guaranteed innings on a first-division squad. Over his past eight starts, however, he’s been tagged for a 6.51 ERA/5.01 FIP, prompting the move to the bullpen.

As for Moll, he returns for his third stint in the majors this season. The 29-year-old Tennessee native has made just four appearances over his first couple of turns upstairs, but he’s done well in the short sample, keeping opponents scoreless over 4 2/3 innings.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

'Inefficient' Kaprielian, A's drop Rangers set

OAKLAND -- The A’s received a golden opportunity by reaching a late stretch in the schedule where they play nine consecutive games against teams with losing records -- games they should win that would help them immensely in the midst of a postseason push. Three games into that stretch, though,...
MLB
FanSided

James Kaprielian gets reprieve from demotion from rotation

Daulton Jefferies was set to have a prime opportunity with the Oakland A’s. He was slated to enter the rotation on Saturday, taking the place of James Kaprielian for at least one outing. While Kaprielian had pitched reasonably well all year, he had also begun to hit the wall, leaving the A’s to give Jefferies a look.
MLB
Athletics Nation

Daulton Jefferies will start Saturday against Angels

Earlier this week, Athletics Nation asked a question: Why not start Daulton Jefferies?. The answer is the Oakland A’s are going to do just that. The rookie Jefferies will start Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, reports Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle, who adds that fellow rookie James Kaprielian will move to the bullpen.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian accepting of the A's moving him to bullpen

ANAHEIM - James Kaprielian walked to the bullpen in Kansas City in the middle of the first inning Thursday, a sign of his role change after pitching most of the season in the A’s starting rotation. “I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Kaprielian said before...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian slated for A's Saturday start after all

ANAHEIM - Not so fast on James Kaprielian moving to the A’s bullpen. Kaprielian will start Saturday in Anaheim after all, the A’s said after their win late Friday night over the Angels. Kaprielian was originally slated to pitch the game, but manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that right-hander Daulton Jefferies would oppose the Angels instead with Kaprielian moving to a relief role.
MLB
Reuters

James Kaprielian, Athletics shut down Angels

James Kaprielian allowed two hits over six shutout innings to lead the Oakland A’s to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Kaprielian had been bumped from the start in favor of Daulton Jefferies, an effort by A’s manager Bob Melvin to get a “fresh arm” on the mound in place of a struggling Kaprielian.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian rebounds in A's 4th straight win; Josh Harrison's leaping catch seals it

ANAHEIM — James Kaprielian was realistic about being moved to the A’s bullpen. His recent pitching did not command a rotation spot. He spoke diplomatically about what he viewed as a demotion. Friday, the right-hander said he would “continue to compete to show them that I am the starter that I was early on in the year.” He did not have to wait long.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Sam Moll
Person
James Kaprielian
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier causes controversy with this grab

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier created a brief and what both sides say is a now-resolved controversy by picking up a Blue Jays pitching data card at home plate Monday and not giving it back. The card, which contains info on how Toronto pitchers should best pitch Tampa...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#Athletics#Fip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy