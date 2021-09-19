CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Freese's Landing': Cardinals rechristen seats near where his winning homer hit for World Series MVP David Freese

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
thesalemnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seats overlooking the spot at Busch Stadium where history landed 10 years ago will now carry the name of the hometown hitter who put it there. As an tribute to World Series MVP David Freese and the home run he hit to win Game 6 of the 2011 World Series and catapult the Cardinals to their 11th championship, the all inclusive-seats near the batter's eye, that grass lawn sloping up from the center field wall toward the scoreboard, will be renamed.

