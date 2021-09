I’ve read that rather than making people more comfortable with getting the vaccine, President Biden’s plan is making people angry. I’m angry too - many people I visit with are angry - but for a different reason. We are angry at all the selfish people who refuse to get vaccinated. We call them selfish because they don’t seem to care about the pandemic numbers swelling again. They don’t care about all the medical personnel who work so tirelessly and put their lives on the line for others. They don’t care about the teachers and children who face a scary time going back to school. Now, many children are getting sick and loved ones are dying but the selfish ones tell us they don’t have to get vaccinated or wear masks. Nobody can tell them what to do. It’s their right not to do these things if they don’t want to! That’s selfish.

4 DAYS AGO