CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run again

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding "3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event" (Sept. 12): I don’t understand the speculation as to whether Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. Since his supporters insist he won the 2020 election, that means Trump is serving his second term in exile. So he will be ineligible under the U.S. Constitution to seek a third term.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 19

Vira
5d ago

Haha! The simple have spoken, and simpletons everywhere will latch onto this and think its true.

Reply
12
cmiller61 Miller
3d ago

Letter: Trump's second term in exile means he can't run againSt. Louis Post-Dispatch - 3 days ago. PROBLEMS:1- ST. LOUIS POST DISPATCH MSM FASCIST COMMUNIST ORGANIZATION TREASONIST AGAINST AMERICAN PEOPLE.2-THEIR HEADLINE ADMITTANCE OF GUILT "Trump's second term in exile".3- No Letter their own actions and affiliated acts with Marxist agenda of left wing political ACTIVIST groups involved in criminal actions and treason willing to continue to COVERUP communist CRIMES and criminal behavior implicates them as "ASSOCIATES' IN CRIMINAL activity. FACTS DISPLAYS ITSELF, THEIR CONTINUED BEHAVIOR TELLSON THEMSELVES.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Trump’s Arizona election audit only furthers Biden’s lead: ‘You can’t make it up’

A highly controversial recount of ballots in Arizona has reportedly resulted in Joe Biden furthering his lead on Donald Trump in November 2020, after the former US president’s allies asked for the hand audit. Cyber Ninjas, the private contractor hired by Arizona Republican-held Senate, was said to have counted 360 more votes for Mr Biden, according to AZ Central on Thursday. A three-page report was expected to be formally presented to the Republican-held Senate later on Friday, following the months-long audit.It will likely confirm that Mr Trump lost Maricopa County by 45,469 votes, after the county’s official count found...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Poll: By double digits, Americans prefer Democratic leadership on Delta, say pandemic would be worse with Trump in charge

It’s long been one of President Biden’s favorite sayings: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”. Now, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with the alternative: Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exile#Gop#Sunset Hills Views
americanmilitarynews.com

Rasmussen poll: Trump beating Biden 51%-41% in 2024 presidential poll

Donald Trump would defeat both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if the former president decides to run in 2024, a new poll revealed Thursday. According to a Rasmussen Reports poll, in a race between Trump and Biden in 2024, 51 percent of possible voters said they would vote for Trump, whereas just 41 percent said they would choose Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump abused the president's powers. Democrats say never again.

House Democrats have reintroduced a sweeping legislative package meant to protect against the kind of presidential abuse of power Donald Trump carried out throughout his time in the White House. Passing that package might become a critical case for testing just how far Republicans have turned away from democratic norms as they continue to defer to Trump and his authoritarian political style.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WyoFile

Hageman is Trump’s candidate, but he doesn’t get to vote

I guess we can all go home now. Donald Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman, the third-place finisher in the last GOP gubernatorial primary, as his pick to beat “warmonger and disloyal Republican” Liz Cheney. The former president already declared that he wants only one candidate to run against the three-term...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy