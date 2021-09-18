Jefferson leads Arkansas to commanding 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern
The No. 20 Razorbacks struck early and often on their way to a 45-10 trouncing of the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Any question that Arkansas was looking ahead to next week’s matchup vs. Texas A&M was answered 2:57 into the ballgame when redshirt junior running back Trelon Smith took the ball 13 yards to paydirt, giving the Hogs an early 7-0 lead.www.uatrav.com
Comments / 0