Charlestown, RI

Letter: CCA councilors continue the shenanigans

By Kenneth M. Robbins
Westerly Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the Charlestown Citizens Alliance having a 3-2 majority on the Town Council, effectively blocking efforts by councilors supported by Charlestown Residents United to respond to and support the interests of all the citizens of Charlestown, CCA still persists in trying to find new ways to thwart those efforts, especially those advanced by Council President Deb Carney. For example, when the annual review of the town administrator was discussed, Councilor Carney presented some reasonable concerns with his actions. Those concerns were not refuted. Yet the CCA members tried twice (at the July and August meetings) to delete those comments from the meeting’s minutes. When were comments entered into any groups’ minutes deleted by the majority because they did not like what was said?

www.thewesterlysun.com

