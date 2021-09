This week we traveled to Leola, South Dakota to join family and help to move my husband’s sister and brother-in-law from their family ranch of over 65 years to their new place in the big city of Aberdeen. It is pretty much a given, in this culture, that when the time comes, you move to town. The family either sells the farm or the children take over and maintain the family enterprise. If the new proposed soil reassessments are implemented, it will become even more difficult for our family farms and ranches to survive, or be handed down to the next generation.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO