Doug Segrest: Tide survives in The Swamp, but Florida exposes a vulnerable No. 1 team

Welcome to BAMANEWS, a new AL.com show with Simone Eli and Patrick Greenfield where we discuss & debate everything going on with Alabama Football. For the first time in a decade, Alabama will travel to Florida to play in ‘The Swamp’ in the SEC opener for both teams. While Saban and Gators’ head coach Dan Mullen might agree on playing this series a little more often, one thing they don’t agree on is the scoreboard, with the Tide head coach holding an undefeated record (10-0) over Mullen.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO