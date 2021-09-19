CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerous arrests of adults and juveniles after Peoria High fight

By Gabi Guerrero
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Numerous arrests of both adult and juvenile offenders were effected to gain control of a fight outside Peoria High School Friday. In a release, police spokesperson Amy Dotson said arresting officers encountered resistance from both the crowd and arrested parties. Altercations occurred in multiple locations throughout the duration of the incident to include the area of North & Richmond and the area of Richmond & Bigelow. Local businesses also reported related altercations on their premises.

