Photos: Action from Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Purdue

Trailing by 5 with 1:35 left in the game, Notre Dame started at its own 25 and quarterback Jack Coan launched one deep to Kevin Austin and it’s caught at the Toledo 41. The Irish are in business. On 1st and 10, Coan then hit Michael Mayer for 5 yards. There was 1:24 on the clock. On 2nd and 5, Coan had to throw it away, but there was a flag on the play and Toledo was hit with a holding call. On 1st and 10 from the 26-yard line, Coan threw toward Michael Mayer but it was an obvious pass interference penalty. The Irish once again had another first down. On 1st and 10 at the 18 with 1:13 remaining, Coan took the snap and hit an open Michael Mayer. Perfect throw from Coan for the 18-yard score. The Irish are now on top. Notre Dame went for the 2-point conversion and after the handoff to Avery Davis, he threw it to Kyren Williams for the score. The Irish took a 32-29 lead with 1:09 left in the game and were able to keep Toledo from tying it up. Huge win for the Fighting Irish.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO