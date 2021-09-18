CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Action from Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Purdue

By Matt Cashore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly ties Knute Rockne for most wins at Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish defeated the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium.

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
Notre Dame Notes: Week 3 vs. Purdue

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. The Irish were in quite a nail-biter last Saturday against Toledo. Down five with just...
WATCH: Notre Dame's Coan to Mayer for game-winning score over Toledo

Trailing by 5 with 1:35 left in the game, Notre Dame started at its own 25 and quarterback Jack Coan launched one deep to Kevin Austin and it’s caught at the Toledo 41. The Irish are in business. On 1st and 10, Coan then hit Michael Mayer for 5 yards. There was 1:24 on the clock. On 2nd and 5, Coan had to throw it away, but there was a flag on the play and Toledo was hit with a holding call. On 1st and 10 from the 26-yard line, Coan threw toward Michael Mayer but it was an obvious pass interference penalty. The Irish once again had another first down. On 1st and 10 at the 18 with 1:13 remaining, Coan took the snap and hit an open Michael Mayer. Perfect throw from Coan for the 18-yard score. The Irish are now on top. Notre Dame went for the 2-point conversion and after the handoff to Avery Davis, he threw it to Kyren Williams for the score. The Irish took a 32-29 lead with 1:09 left in the game and were able to keep Toledo from tying it up. Huge win for the Fighting Irish.
Depth Chart: Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame

Notre Dame released its updated depth chart in advance of Saturday’s contest against long-time rival Purdue. Jordan Botelho is listed with the Vyper defensive ends. Final word on his availability will come down Tuesday per Brian Kelly. Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker are listed 1-2 at left tackle but Carmody...
Purdue at Notre Dame GameDay Vitals

It’s been a long time since Purdue has played at Notre Dame in South Bend. The year was 2012, and Purdue very nearly ended an undefeated season for the Irish, falling on a late field goal. That was the season in which there were only two undefeated teams: Notre Dame and Ohio State. Purdue very nearly took down both on their home fields.
Series History: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Notre Dame hosts long-time rival Purdue on Saturday, September 18th in what will be the 85th meeting between the two programs. The winner of this game has walked away with the Shillelagh Trophy since 1957. SERIES HISTORY. Notre Dame has played Purdue more than any other opponent other than Navy...
Purdue at Notre Dame: Preview, Analysis, and Prediction

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the #12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Purdue Boilermakers inside of Notre Dame stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM ET and will be aired on NBC. This weekend Notre Dame will face in-state rival, Purdue for the 85th time. The last time...
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. Notre Dame faces the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend, and from a recruiting standpoint this matchup isn't even close. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top...
Purdue, Notre Dame renew shelved rivalry

SOUTH BEND — When Purdue takes on No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, it’ll be the 87th meeting between the two in-state rivals. But they haven’t met in seven seasons after facing one another the previous 69 consecutive years (1946-2014). The two teams were set to meet last season before COVID-19 altered both team’s schedules.
2021 Notre Dame Football: Purdue Boilermakers Week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome back the Purdue Boilermaker to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2012. It’s kind of funny... the 2021 Irish don’t really have any type of resemblance of that 2021 squad, but after a couple of close wins — the analogies and comparisons to that season have been put out there.
Notre Dame Report Card (Purdue)

Notre Dame effectively limited Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, wide receiver David Bell and tight end Durham Payne while closing off the rushing attack. The Irish defense has allowed just three touchdowns in the last eight quarters.
Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — Purdue stinks

Happy Friday everyone! I have access to thousands and thousands of Notre Dame Fighting Irish photos, and will never use a small fraction of those on this site. The thing is though — I want to, and I’m going to give it a solid shot as a way to bless the beginning of the weekend throughout the season.
Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff Purdue @ Notre Dame

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at today’s Purdue game as the Irish look to play a more consistent game. Subscribe to our Irish Illustrated Insider Podcast. Check out our YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @timprister @KevinSinclair_ @timomalleyND @jfreeman58 @TomLoy247. Go VIP - One Month...
How To Watch Notre Dame Take On Purdue

Notre Dame plays Purdue today at Notre Dame. Here is how you can watch, and listen to the home opener for the Fighting Irish. Television: NBC (Mike Tirico - play-by-play; Drew Brees - analyst; Kathryn Tappen - sideline) - Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!. Radio: Notre...
