Stocks

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More

By Nelson Hem
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend's Barron's cover story examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital. Other featured articles discuss the race for a COVID-19 pill, why big U.S. companies will be ramping up dividends and buybacks, and the obstacles and challenges for the solar sector. Also, see the prospects for mining...

KXLY

September Sell-Off: Should You Sell Your Stocks Right Now?

The stock market recently experienced its worst day in months, and it has some investors on edge. The S&P 500 fell by around 1.7% between Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, which is its worst single-day drop since May. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell by around 2% and 1.9%, respectively, during the same time period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Etf#Iphone#Btc#Bhp Group Ltd#Rio Tinto Plc#Rio#Vale Sa#Vale#Merck Co Inc#Mrk Rrb#Pfizer Inc#Pfe#Gilead Sciences#Las Vegas Sands Corp#Lvs#Apple Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Aapl#Cisco Systems Inc#Csco#Nike Inc Lrb
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Outperforming Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trailing rival meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in terms of 24-hour price gains. What Happened: SHIB traded 3.84% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000075, while DOGE was down 1.47% at $0.22 in the same period. Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH),...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

Bear markets can lead to life-changing returns for investors who have a plan. These three companies have provided market-beating returns and provide a steady income stream. For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. If you can keep investing regularly through a downturn -- or even add to a portfolio with investable cash that's been on the sidelines -- the eventual market rebound can act like a coiled spring for returns.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
invezz.com

Oil price prediction as Goldman Sachs adjusts its forecast

Oil price is rallying for the third consecutive session after declining below $70 earlier in the week. Goldman Sachs' Currie forecasts a rise to $90 per barrel if the expected winter is harsher than usual. Demand and supply dynamics are the key drivers behind Goldman Sachs' price outlook. Oil price...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.37% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 9.3% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE traded 2.69% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and fell 0.49% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours. Since...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

PTC is a play on the fourth industrial revolution. Trimble will expand its end market coverage and margin performance in the future. Honeywell International offers investors diversified growth. Industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), positioning technology company Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), and diversified industrial giant Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) significantly outperformed the S&P 500...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS

