The Elementals: Return Of Creation

“Is that art?” we asked, observing a ginger root inside a plastic Tupperware container filled with water. According to artist Jasper Marsalis, it is. Playing with the line between poetry and visual art, the ginger was part of “The Language in Common,” a multimedia exhibition that opened in Zilkha Gallery this Tuesday, Sept. 14. The show features works from a diverse group of artists, including Marsalis, Julien Creuzet, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Alice Notley, and Cecelia Vicuña. The exhibition was developed from an essay written by Steve Lyons and Jason Jones that describes how we can create commonality on the political left; the work advocates for the formation of a space apart from capitalism. Lyons and Jones locate that space within the concept of indigeneity, a theme that resonates throughout the eclectic collection of works on display.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO