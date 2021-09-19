Subtle Cloud Shadows Cue Mini-Migrations
Cued by the setting sun, droves of zooplankton and small fish each night migrate from the ocean’s depths to its surface to feed while evading predators under the cover of darkness. At dawn, they swim hundreds of feet back down into the dimmer, safer waters of the ocean’s “twilight zone.” A new study shows that some zooplankton also swim up and down repeatedly within this daytime sanctuary, responding to cloud shadows so subtle they escape the notice of shipboard oceanographers.scitechdaily.com
