CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

UA volleyball team wraps up non-conference schedule with third straight win

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Wildcats volleyball team finished off its third sweep in two days with a 3-0 victory over Texas Southern at the Wildcat Classic at McKale Center on Saturday. Game scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-12. UA improved to 8-3 in finishing its non-conference schedule. Texas Southern fell to 1-11. Emery...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Citizen Tribune

UA volleyball team pushes No. 1 Texas before falling in four sets

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team gave top-ranked Texas all it could handle Friday night before losing 3-1 in Austin. Game scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22. Jaelyn Hodge had 16 kills and eight digs in the loss for UA (5-2), while Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11 kills. Emery Herman had 38 assists and 12 digs, and Kamaile Hiapo notched 14 digs.
TEXAS STATE
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Wrap Up Non-Conference Play at UAB, Central Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers are on the road for two matches in the coming days, playing at UAB Saturday at 7 p.m. and at Central Arkansas Tuesday at 6 p.m. With these games, the Tigers (0-3-1) are wrapping up a six-match road swing to start the 2021 campaign. Live stats are available for both matches, and Saturday's match at UAB can be seen on C-USA TV.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Washington State
wkzo.com

WMU women’s soccer wrap up non-conference schedule with loss at Butler

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Western Michigan women’s soccer team wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 5-0 loss at Butler on Thursday night. The Bulldogs jumped on the Broncos early with three goals in just over six minutes. The first came in the 17th minute by Katie Soderstrom. She followed it up with another goal just four minutes later to push Butler’s lead to 2-0. Abigail Isger made it 3-0 with a goal in the 23rd minute.
KALAMAZOO, MI
gohuskies.com

UW To Wrap Up Non-Conference Slate Against Red Wolves

THE GAME: The Washington football team (0-2) returns home to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to take on Arkansas State (1-1) in the final non-conference game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies are looking for their first win of 2021, while the Red Wolves travel to Seattle with a season-opening win over Central Arkansas followed by a 55-50 loss to Memphis last Saturday in Jonesboro. The game is the first ever between the two programs. It will also be just the second time the UW has faced any of the 10 current members of the Sun Belt Conference, and the first time A-State has ever taken on a Pac-12 opponent. Following this Saturday's game, the Huskies open Pac-12 play the following Saturday, Sept. 25, vs. California, before returning to the road to face Oregon State Oct. 2.
SEATTLE, WA
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Features Six NCAA Tourney Teams

PROVO, Utah – The 2021-22 BYU basketball schedule for non-conference schedule has officially dropped. BYU will open the regular season against Cleveland State at the Marriott Center on November 9. BYU will face six teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. Those teams are Cleveland State, San Diego...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#Oregon State#Ua Volleyball#Pac 12
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball team wraps up play at Tiger Classic

The Emporia State volleyball team picked up another win Saturday. They closed out play in the Fort Hays State Tiger Classic with a 3 set win over Cameron. They won the match 25-21, 25-22, and 25-21. They were also defeated by Southwest Minnesota State 25-9, 25-16, and 25-13. The Lady...
EMPORIA, KS
WGAU

UGA soccer closes non-conference schedule with a win

Senior forward Mollie Belisle’s 10th goal of the season powered the University of Georgia soccer team to a 1-0 win over College of Charleston Sunday afternoon at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. In its first road match of the regular season, Georgia (7-1-0) closed out its non-conference slate with...
CHARLESTON, SC
vuhoops.com

Villanova finalizes 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Villanova released their 2021-22 non-conference slate on Tuesday. The upcoming schedule features trips to Waco, TX to play reigning National Champion, Baylor, as well as a trip to Los Angeles to take on perennial blue blood and 2021 National Semifinalist, UCLA. Nova’s schedule also includes facing Syracuse in the Jimmy...
VILLANOVA, PA
wvgazettemail.com

Marshall basketball: Herd announces non-conference schedule

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team is less than two months away from its season opener in the 2021-22 season. That became official on Monday when the Thundering Herd released its non-conference portion of the basketball schedule, which starts with the Nov. 12 opener against Wright State at Cam Henderson Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Sports
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders wrap up non-conference slate at Vanderbilt Sunday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Soccer (3-3-1) will hit the road for the second time in 2021 as they head to Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the team's last non-conference action of the season at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
msuspartans.com

Non-Conference Schedule Wraps With Green & White Classic

Facility Jenison Field House, East Lansing, Mich. Radio Spartan Media Network; John Kreger, pxp Listen Live. Webstreams (BTN+/$) vs. Oakland | vs. IUPUI | vs. Central Michigan. In line with indoor mask mandates campus-wide, all fans, media, and individuals working at Michigan State volleyball matches will be required to correctly wear a mask.
EAST LANSING, MI
gowatertown.net

SDSU MBB releases non-conference schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — South Dakota State and head men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson announced the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The slate is highlighted by contests at Alabama and Stephen F. Austin and neutral site games against Washington and Washington State. The Jackrabbits open the 2021-22...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gouvu.com

Utah Valley wraps up non-conference play at Oklahoma, Alabama

UTAH VALLEY WRAPS UP NON-CONFERENCE PLAY AT OKLAHOMA, ALABAMA. Utah Valley will wrap up non-conference play on the road this week as the team travels to the Sooner State to take on Big 12 opponent Oklahoma on Thursday in Norman before heading to the Yellowhammer State to face SEC foe Alabama on Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff for Thursday's game at Oklahoma is set for 6 p.m. (MT), while Sunday's game at Alabama will kickoff at noon (MT).
ALABAMA STATE
UWBadgers.com

Serving Up Six: Badgers wrap up non-conference season

#2 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay #2 Wisconsin at Northern Illinois. Friday, Sept. 17 | 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 | 6 p.m. -- Wisconsin (6-0) is in the midst of a five-match road swing, wrapping up the non-conference season with two matches in DeKalb, Illinois. Both matches will be played on Victor E. Court on the Northern Illinois campus.
SPORTS
GoCreighton.com

#17 Volleyball Closes Non-Conference Play at Shocker Volleyball Classic

Sept. 17 4:30 pm Wyoming vs. #17 Creighton Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena) Sept. 18 12 pm South Dakota vs. #17 Creighton Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena) Sept. 18 7 pm Wichita State vs. #17 Creighton (ESPN+) Wichita, Kan. (Charles Koch Arena) LIVE STATS | ESPN+. This Weekend. No. 17...
TENNIS
ysusports.com

Volleyball Set to Wrap Up Non-League Play at Kent State

Thursday at Kent State 6 p.m. - Live Stats | Live Video. Friday vs. Duquesne 6 p.m. - Live Stats | Live Video. The Youngstown State volleyball team will conclude non-conference play this weekend as it makes the short trip to Kent State for the Golden Flashes Invitational. The Penguins will take on the hosts and their nearest Division I rivals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the M.A.C. Center, and a rematch from the season opener against Duquesne will be on Friday at 6 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Set to Wrap Non-Conference Calendar at Auburn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | One final tournament separates the Florida A&M volleyball team from the start of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. The non-conference calendar concludes at Auburn (Sept. 17-18), with competition against the host, Belmont, and Nicholls State. Match 1: Florida A&M at Auburn. -Friday, September 17 - 1:30 p.m....
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy