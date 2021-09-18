Editorial: Our response to COVID is about the overall stability of our health care system

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency had to act on "complex, often imperfect data" for the greater good of public health. "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement. The CDC also backed the panel's recommendation of booster shots for over-65s and some with underlying medical conditions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO