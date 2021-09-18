CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Trying to 'uncover a local gem,' Billings Outlaws hold local tryout Saturday

By John Letasky
Billings Gazette
 6 days ago

BILLINGS — On a beautiful late summer day, Devonte Woods could have been at Herb Klindt Field cheering on the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears football team. Instead, Woods and approximately 20 other aspiring indoor football players were at the Sports Plex for a local tryout for the Billings Outlaws, who will start their inaugural season this coming March and play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
City
Joliet, MT
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Montana Football
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Football
City
Bozeman, MT
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Jets#Panthers#Vikings#American Football#Metrapark#Rmc#Outlaws#The Montana Tech Football#Orediggers#The Billings Xtreme#Pick Six Entertainment#The Wyoming Mustangs#Gillette#Rapid City Marshals
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy