CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID is so bad in some states, healthcare and ventilators may soon be rationed to those who can recover

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOlqv_0c0Z6IrM00

Alaska is the worst hit state with COVID-19 right now, but Idaho and Montana aren’t far behind. Now, these states are forced to ration out their healthcare.

Five other states are also over 90% capacity for available ICU beds. These include Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas.

The uptick in unvaccinated cases has caused hospitals to only provide things like ventilators to those who are most likely to survive and recover.

The way they decide? By using crisis standards of care.

This gives healthcare providers the right to decide who gets what care when resources are too scarce for everyone to get the same care.

The standards explain exactly how medical staff go about making these decisions.

Rationing medical care includes postponing elective surgeries, seeing patients online instead of in person, and for more severe situations, which patients can use an ICU bed or be treated right in a hospital lobby.

In these unfortunately awful circumstances, a scoring system is utilized if they need to ration ventilators.

How they decide who gets the ventilators

Idaho and Montana look at a patients organ system before deciding, as well as a patients response to pain. These create higher “priority scores” for patients.

These states also base decisions on saving individuals with higher numbers of “life-years” so a person with cancer or illness receives a higher score.

In this scenario, patients with the lowest scores are rationed life saving care.

What if people have the same score and there still isn’t enough care?

In the case of a tie, youth will get care first.

Following youth are women at least 28 weeks into their pregnancies with healthy pregnancies.

Young adults are chosen over older adults.

If a person’s career is vital to public health they are also prioritized.

Finally, there is a lottery system in place.

If a person is not responding to the treatment of a ventilator, Idaho tells them to take them off for someone else who needs it.

Though nobody has had their life-saving equipment taken from them in Idaho to help save someone else, it’s possible it may come to that in the near future.

Vaccination status does not determine if a person is or is not given adequate medical care.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 133

Phantom Lord
4d ago

sad seeing more fake news circulating I just looked everything up this poor careless reporter posted and nothing to what he wrote wow imagine that fellow Americans

Reply(2)
21
YDC 60
4d ago

Here in TX in my city our hospitals are full. no icu beds available, 95% are unvaccinated patients with covid

Reply(32)
14
Buffalo Soldiers
5d ago

Please tell me after 22 months people are actually still falling for this 💩

Reply(5)
23
Related
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
International Business Times

144 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 19,443 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

Nearly 150 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the number of breakthrough cases rises to over 19,000, according to the latest state data. Data published by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week showed a total of 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, up from 15,739 cases reported as of Aug. 24. Of the breakthrough infections, at least 144 fully vaccinated people have died of the novel coronavirus, up from 131 deaths reported last week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#Healthcare System#Health Care#Ventilators#Covid#Icu#Iphone
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kemp Says Georgians Can Choose Not To Get Vaccinated, But They May Die Of COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp may have perhaps made his most direct plea for Georgians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Monday during a press conference. "I mean, the numbers do not lie; 95% of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated," Kemp said. "And I would urge you to do that. That is what we need to unite and focus on instead of having, you know, different mandates and all that."
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

Utah doctor says we need to return to basics to stop COVID-19 spread among children

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, said the data shows the rise in COVID-19 cases is being driven by children. He recommended a return to the pandemic basics to stop the surge. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) MURRAY — Doctors in Utah and across the region fear the current surge ofCOVID-19 could overwhelm our hospitals.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vox

Americans are dying because no hospital will take them

During the current delta-driven Covid-19 wave, Americans are being transported hundreds of miles from their homes because no nearby hospital has room for them. Some of them have even died waiting for medical attention. In other words, US hospitals are being forced — in the middle of a public health...
HEALTH SERVICES
MyNorthwest

Idaho crisis impacts Washington hospitals’ ability to care for patients

As the state of Idaho goes fully into crisis standards of care, Washington hospitals are feeling the impact. Crisis standards of care is a medical designation given typically during a disaster event, when there are not enough resources to care for everyone with serious medical needs. Lifesaving treatment must be rationed, given to those with the greatest chance of survival.
IDAHO STATE
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy