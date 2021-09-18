'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Beyond the loss
.. a crown of beauty instead of ashes ... — Isaiah 61:3 NIV. At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted in a violent blast that blew out the north side of the mountain. Everything within eight miles — man, beast, and vegetation — met with instant death and destruction. Shock waves leveled everything within their path, including centuries-old trees, for another 19 miles. Beyond that, the trees that remained were nothing more than standing matchsticks, seared of leaves and life.
