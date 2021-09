NEW YORK—Columbia Head Lacrosse Coach Anne Murray completed the Lions' coaching staff with the hiring of two assistant coaches—Tierney Larson and Shannon Nee—on Friday. "I am very fortunate to be joined by both Tierney and Shannon as mentors for the Lions," Murray said. "They each bring their own unique passion, energy and character—qualities that set them apart from many in this business. Both lead by example and coach with their whole selves. Their experience and commitment will help in building the culture and developing the athletes at the foundation of this program. They both give so much of themselves to those around them and I am thrilled to see the true impact they have on all who are a part of Columbia Lacrosse."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO