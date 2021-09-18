CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A very Austrian pandemic from the past

Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Austrian economics? In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, a number of conservatives rejected Keynesian economic prescriptions and claimed instead to be devotees of the Austrian School, especially Friedrich Hayek. It’s questionable how many of these self-proclaimed “Austrians” actually knew what they were endorsing. In general, when right-wingers...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Greenspan
Person
Friedrich Hayek
Person
Herbert Marcuse
Person
John Maynard Keynes
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats are again waging a battle of wills over the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a statutory limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says no member of his party will support a bill lifting or suspending the debt limit – even though […] The post Commentary: Why America has a debt ceiling appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austrians#Conservatives#Keynesian#The Austrian School#Fox News#American#European#The Frankfurt School#Federal Reserve
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
The Times

Poll: 66% of Oregonians predict unstoppable climate change

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed state residents' perceptions on the Earth's changing climate. We're doomed. That's the pessimistic point of view espoused by the two-thirds of Oregonians who believe there's a slight chance, or no chance at all, that humans can solve climate change in time to stave off the worst of its effects, according to a new poll. The data comes from the nonprofit Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, which surveyed 1,154 adult state residents in mid-August to map Oregonians' perception of climate change. Survey respondents were selected to match state demographics. The margin of error ranges...
OREGON STATE
Antelope Valley Press

In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises

BERLIN (AP) — After three-and-a-half weeks on a hunger strike, Henning Jeschke is frail and gaunt, but determined to go on, still hoping to pressure the three candidates for chancellor of Germany into meeting him for a debate about the climate crisis ahead of Sunday’s general election. For the first...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.Friday's notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website.Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing
MARKETS
AFP

No coup risk for Brazil, from his side, Bolsonaro says

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been seeking to sow doubt about the legitimacy of 2022 elections, said Friday there was "no risk" of a coup d'etat in Brazil -- at least from him. He told Veja, in an interview published Friday, that: "From my side, there is no risk of a coup d'etat."
BUSINESS
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy