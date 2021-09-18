CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua reveals he has been 'training on the edge' for title defence against Oleksandr Usyk as heavyweight champion gears up for his biggest challenge since Wladimir Klitschko

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world’s predominant heavyweight in the estimation of three of the four main alpha-belt championship bodies Anthony Joshua could be excused at least a hint of irritation as he keeps being compared unfavourably with his next challenger in terms of ring-craft. Far from it. Instead of bridling at a...

www.chatsports.com

The Independent

Anthony Joshua ranks Oleksandr Usyk as second-toughest fight of his career

Anthony Joshua believes upcoming opponent Oleksandr Usyk sits only second to heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. Joshua is set to put his IBF, WBO and WBA on the line against the undefeated Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 25 September. The heavyweight world champion took the fight after Tyson Fury was ordered to face Deontay Wilder for a third time, delaying the chances of their unification bout. A meeting with Fury would move closer if Joshua defeats Usyk in his first fight since December, but AJ insists the...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua is warned he is set for his 'toughest ever' fight in heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk by Eddie Hearn... as promoter admits he is feeling the nerves and expects a mentally 'draining' bout

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, World Boxing Association, Ukraine, Andy Ruiz, Volodymyr Klitschko, International Boxing Federation. A nervous Eddie Hearn expects a mentally 'draining' fight for Anthony Joshua when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their highly-anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua has height and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua
Wladimir Klitschko
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: When is the fight, UK start time and TV channel information

Anthony Joshua is back and will fight Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.The Briton will put his three world heavyweight titles on the line against the unbeaten Ukrainian, looking to avoid an upset and remain on course for a shot at becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.Now 24-1, with 22 KOs, Joshua is in form after coming off a destructive stoppage over Kubrat Pulev, putting the Bulgarian away inside nine rounds at The SSE Arena in Wembley last December. FOLLOW LIVE: Joshua vs Usyk press conference – latest updatesThe 31-year-old’s bout with Usyk is a contingency...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

I’d fight King Kong – Anthony Joshua ready for any challenge

Anthony Joshua insisted he is ready and willing to take on all challengers ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk saying: “If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go”.Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against his fellow London 2012 gold medallist, an unbeaten opponent who is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.The pair were brought together following the collapse of Joshua’s all-British contest against Tyson Fury, with the Watford fighter then ordered by the WBO to fulfil...
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Oleksandr Usyk is not the only Ukrainian threat to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as Victor Faust is also targeting world titles

Victor Faust can "outshine" Oleksandr Usyk by becoming Ukraine's biggest threat to Britain's world heavyweight champions, says promoter Erol Ceylan. Usyk challenges Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office. But Faust can stake his...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Tyson Fury hits out at heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua's professional record stating he has fought 'former good men' and not one of his victories have been against someone in their 'prime'

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Oleksandr Usyk, Alexander Povetkin, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Deontay Wilder. Tyson Fury has fired a shot at heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua stating he has never fought one opponent during the prime of their career. The Gypsy King was due to...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk lacks power of Anthony Joshua, sparring partner reveals

A sparring partner of Oleksandr Usyk has claimed that the former cruiserweight lacks the power of upcoming opponent Anthony Joshua.The undefeated Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who was undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018 until 2019, when he vacated his belts, takes on Joshua for the Briton’s WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 25 September.Heavyweight Martin Bakole says he sparred with Usyk for two weeks to help the Ukrainian prepare for Joshua, and added that ‘AJ’ will unsurprisingly have a power advantage over Usyk, who has fought just twice at heavyweight. Bakole, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Oleksandr Usyk insists he's MORE worried about his son's first month at school than fighting Anthony Joshua and is not even thinking about their world heavyweight clash despite it being just DAYS away

Oleksandr Usyk has insisted he is more worried about his son's first month at school than fighting Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight championship. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight king takes on Britain's world champion in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday night. Unbeaten pound-for-pound...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Anthony Joshua wary of southpaw Oleksandr Usyk ahead of world title defense

Anthony Joshua has been concentrating on overcoming Oleksandr Usyk's southpaw stance in preparation for Saturday's world heavyweight title defense. The WBA, IBF and WBO world champion puts his titles on the line for the second time of his second reign as champion in front of a sellout crowd of 60,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Oleksandr Usyk stays secretive about his preparation for Anthony Joshua after arriving for world title fight

Oleksandr Usyk remained secretive about his preparation for the Anthony Joshua fight after arriving for his world title clash with Britain's heavyweight star. The Ukrainian, who was the undisputed cruiserweight champion, will attempt to rip away Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts when they share the ring this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

The man who could slay AJ: Oleksandr Usyk 'bossed' Wladimir Klitschko as his countryman prepared for Tyson Fury, has a staggering 368 fights to his name and has had Joshua in his sights for a DECADE

Having shared the same birthday as Muhammad Ali, Oleksandr Usyk was perhaps always destined for boxing greatness. 'The Cat', as the fleet-footed southpaw is known, has just 15 defeats on his staggering record of 368 bouts, all of which came as an amateur, where the Ukrainian waltzed to European, World and Olympic glory.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua showcases his lightning-fast hands and slimmer frame in front of the cameras in a media workout days before heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk... who JUGGLED during his session!

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk briefly displayed their formidable skills in front of the cameras with three days left until their heavyweight title bout this weekend. Home favourite Joshua will set out to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against his mandatory challenger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a full house.
COMBAT SPORTS

