Anthony Joshua reveals he has been 'training on the edge' for title defence against Oleksandr Usyk as heavyweight champion gears up for his biggest challenge since Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua insisted he is ready and willing to take on all challengers ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk saying: “If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go”.Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against his fellow London 2012 gold medallist, an unbeaten opponent who is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.The pair were brought together following the collapse of Joshua’s all-British contest against Tyson Fury, with the Watford fighter then ordered by the WBO to fulfil...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO