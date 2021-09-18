The education corner: Don’t skip teaching an essential life skill

We all have busy lives filled with activities from the moment we wake up until our head hits the bed. Yet quite often, at some point in the day, you might hear “I’m bored” or “I don’t have anything to do” from one of your kids. Some child-development specialists say we often fail to teach our children one important life skill, dealing with boredom. In addition, children’s days are filled with activities planned by others and can find it difficult to direct themselves to an activity of their own interests.