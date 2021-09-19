45 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
A week of life in Hoboken + Jersey City means there is plenty of news to catch up on. Among the local headlines: a new Jaume Plensa statue, Water’s Soul, is being installed in Newport; Myron Mixon Pitmaster’s BBQ made Eater’s “Most Anticipated” NYC list; Hoboken will begin distributing $1.82M grant to small businesses, and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.www.hobokengirl.com
Comments / 0