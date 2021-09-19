Stryker: Defensively Overdependent

Down on the sun-baked turf of Owen Field, which half a century ago hosted the best college football game ever played, it felt a lot like old times, with everyone’s blood pumping as the Husker-Sooner game came down to the final two minutes. That in itself was a win for the Nebraska football program, which despite a 23-16 setback Saturday, held a Lincoln Riley-coached team to its fewest points ever and reclaimed back a measure of respect it gave away in an opening-season loss at Illinois.