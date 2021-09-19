Improve your iPhone's performance with this affordable smart cleaner that's over 70% off

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There is a reason why the Apple iPhone finished 2020 as the year's best-selling tech device. Capable of keeping you connected anywhere, anytime, and featuring invaluable security assets along with a vast array of apps, this versatile product is hard to top.

With that said, time has a way of eroding the iPhone's effectiveness. A built up collection of data is often the cause of frustration, slowing down the operation or simply making things less seamless than they were upon initial use.

Free up disk space and have your iPhone or iPad working like new with a fast, secure, and easy-to-use app that is currently on sale. A lifetime subscription to Smart Cleaner for iOS is an affordable solution, refreshing the performance of your device for only $39.99 (reg. $149) thanks to a limited-time discount.

Savings of more than 70% make this investment an easy decision, helping prevent money spent on an unnecessary phone upgrade.

Downloaded more than 30 million times and carrying an App Store rating of 4.5 stars out of five, Smart Cleaner is built to eliminate accumulated clusters of data that serve no purpose and slow things down. It starts by deleting unwanted multimedia that takes up huge chunks of space, and that takes just a few taps.

Along with cleaning up your device, it also allows users to organize contacts, save battery power, and keep files away from any potential prying eyes. Special folders can be created to store photos, videos, or contact information, while online anonymity can be restored by using a private browser.

Don't settle for a slumping performance from your iPhone or iPad. Enjoy increased efficiency by using a lifetime subscription to Smart Cleaner for iOS for only $39.99 (reg. $149).

Prices subject to change.